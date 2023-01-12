Truist Financial Boosts Barnes Group (NYSE:B) Price Target to $37.00

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Barnes Group from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Barnes Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.75.
NYSE:B opened at $43.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.23. Barnes Group has a 1 year low of $27.93 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.40.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.00%.
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Hook bought 35,000 shares of Barnes Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 75,613 shares in the company, valued at $2,880,099.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas J. Hook acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,333,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,880,099.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Julie K. Streich acquired 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.56 per share, for a total transaction of $304,236.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 16,475 shares in the company, valued at $618,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 75,177 shares of company stock worth $2,806,235. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of B. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,778,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $224,632,000 after acquiring an additional 289,461 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Barnes Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,361,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,831,000 after acquiring an additional 175,707 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barnes Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,238,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,533,000 after acquiring an additional 149,270 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Barnes Group by 12.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,670,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,168,000 after acquiring an additional 289,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Barnes Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,349,000 after acquiring an additional 76,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.16% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
