Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Trading 9.4% Higher

Treasury Metals Inc. (TSE:TML – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 9.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.36 and last traded at C$0.35. 222,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 122,551 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Treasury Metals Stock Up 9.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.33. The stock has a market cap of C$48.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Treasury Metals Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Treasury Metals Company Profile

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

