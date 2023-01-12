TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) Given New $710.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $700.00 to $710.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TDG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $661.00 to $718.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded TransDigm Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $735.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $694.78.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.3 %

TransDigm Group stock opened at $673.83 on Monday. TransDigm Group has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $684.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $620.28 and its 200-day moving average is $594.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.14, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TransDigm Group will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.07, for a total transaction of $6,072,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,378,852.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $14,137,355. 8.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDG. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 66.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 99.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,263 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,790,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 7.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.