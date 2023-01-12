Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 944 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Tranquility Partners LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 944 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 9,966 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 32,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $85.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $170.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.20.

In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total transaction of $227,376.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,324.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

