Tranquility Partners LLC Has $832,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,783 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 2.0% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 0.4% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 4.9% during the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its stake in Salesforce by 0.9% during the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total value of $339,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,079,393.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.51, for a total transaction of $339,273.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,079,393.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,911 shares of company stock valued at $25,981,030 over the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Price Performance

Several research analysts have commented on CRM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.94.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $145.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 517.50, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day moving average is $157.07. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $239.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

