Trainline (LON:TRN) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) shares rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 294.10 ($3.58) and last traded at GBX 288 ($3.51). Approximately 292,459 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 775,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 283.10 ($3.45).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRN has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Trainline from GBX 370 ($4.51) to GBX 403 ($4.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trainline from GBX 371 ($4.52) to GBX 350 ($4.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Trainline from GBX 460 ($5.60) to GBX 480 ($5.85) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 396.60 ($4.83).

Trainline Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.15, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 300.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 328.52. The company has a market cap of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 14,400.00.

Trainline Company Profile

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

