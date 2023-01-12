Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Toto stock opened at $38.10 on Monday. Toto has a 52 week low of $27.96 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.75 and a 200-day moving average of $33.50.

Toto (OTCMKTS:TOTDY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion.

Toto Ltd. manufactures and sells bathroom and kitchen plumbing products worldwide. It offers sanitary ware, such as toilet basins, urinals, sinks, washbasins, etc.; system toilets; toilet seats; plumbing accessories, etc.; bathtubs; unit bathrooms; and fittings consisting of various faucets, drain fittings, etc.

