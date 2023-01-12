Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:TPZ)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.8% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of NYSE:TPZ traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.67. 23,468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,759. Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 1-year low of $11.91 and a 1-year high of $14.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.19.

In related news, Director Conrad S. Ciccotello purchased 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $49,764.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $129,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth $641,000.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating in the power and energy infrastructure sectors.

