Toncoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $56.66 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.40 billion and approximately $56.66 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for $2.17 or 0.00011905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00042315 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005492 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00018488 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00240926 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.18969011 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $52,020,410.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

