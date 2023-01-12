Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have $61.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Toll Brothers to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL opened at $55.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.53 and a 1-year high of $70.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 21.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,967,164.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Toll Brothers news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,765 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,871. 8.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

See Also

