Toast (NYSE:TOST) PT Lowered to $19.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on TOST. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Toast to $21.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Toast in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a peer perform rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.63.

Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $19.24 on Monday. Toast has a one year low of $11.91 and a one year high of $30.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.91.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Research analysts anticipate that Toast will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of Toast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total value of $2,007,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 341,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,755.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $2,007,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 341,941 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,755.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aman Narang sold 583,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $9,871,730.63. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 16,909 shares in the company, valued at $286,269.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,455,563 shares of company stock valued at $171,714,333 in the last three months. Company insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Toast by 3,508.4% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,007,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Toast by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 14,705,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,873,000 after buying an additional 6,762,023 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toast by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,413,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,348,000 after buying an additional 5,232,858 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,118,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toast by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after buying an additional 2,745,261 shares in the last quarter. 50.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

