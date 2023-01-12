THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Raised to Neutral at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $85.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $65.00. DA Davidson also issued estimates for THOR Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.40 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.50 EPS.

THO has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus cut THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Benchmark cut THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on THOR Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on THOR Industries to $87.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.50.

Get THOR Industries alerts:

THOR Industries Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSE:THO opened at $93.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.85. THOR Industries has a one year low of $66.26 and a one year high of $104.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.68.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of THOR Industries

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 9.58%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. grew its stake in THOR Industries by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 8,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management grew its stake in THOR Industries by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 14,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in THOR Industries by 1,452.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THOR Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.