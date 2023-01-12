Thomas Story & Son LLC Has $5.44 Million Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 56,185 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.9% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $5,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 28.7% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 560 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 148.4% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $112.16. 40,901 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,068,178. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $135.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.58. The company has a market cap of $195.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ABT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total transaction of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total transaction of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.