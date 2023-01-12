Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Trading 1.7% Higher

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Rating) shares traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 20.70 ($0.25) and last traded at GBX 20.40 ($0.25). 3,688 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 23,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.05 ($0.24).

Third Point Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 20.16 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.73, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a current ratio of 20.13. The stock has a market cap of £9.35 million and a PE ratio of 3.42.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

