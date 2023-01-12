The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GBERY. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 575 to CHF 495 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Geberit from CHF 460 to CHF 455 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 570 to CHF 555 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Geberit from CHF 499 to CHF 456 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Get Geberit alerts:

Geberit Price Performance

Geberit stock opened at $53.99 on Monday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.50.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Geberit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geberit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.