The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target to $36.00

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on NTB. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a strong-buy rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Get Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son alerts:

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

NTB opened at $30.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52-week low of $28.67 and a 52-week high of $41.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.88.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The bank reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $141.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.45 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 23.02%. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s payout ratio is currently 45.48%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 34.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 6.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

(Get Rating)

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.