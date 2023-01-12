The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DSGX. Stephens raised their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.56.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DSGX traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $70.73. 85,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,832. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.99. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $121.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 19.37%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSGX. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 6.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

