Tharisa (LON:THS) Trading Down 0.5%

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 95.44 ($1.16) and last traded at GBX 97.50 ($1.19). 363,332 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average session volume of 311,108 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98 ($1.19).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.92) price objective on shares of Tharisa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

Tharisa Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £292.25 million and a PE ratio of 221.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 100.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Tharisa Company Profile

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

Read More

