Terran Coin Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $46.37 Million (TRR)

Terran Coin (TRR) traded up 1.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Terran Coin token can currently be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00010401 BTC on major exchanges. Terran Coin has a total market capitalization of $46.37 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Terran Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Terran Coin has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terran Coin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000286 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000355 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00436604 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,814.04 or 0.30838227 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $184.57 or 0.00978977 BTC.

About Terran Coin

Terran Coin’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Terran Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,653,359 tokens. Terran Coin’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=coin. Terran Coin’s official Twitter account is @terrancoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terran Coin’s official website is terrancoin.com.

Buying and Selling Terran Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terran is a cryptocurrency network that seeks to enhance efficiency in sending, receiving, and trading cryptocurrencies. The project aims to offer enhanced services to its users by using a public blockchain for smart contracts.TRR is a standard digital token that will be used on the Terran platform. It is the cryptocurrency for all use cases that will be conducted on the Terran network. For now, it will be issued on the Ethereum platform as an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terran Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terran Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terran Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terran Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terran Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.