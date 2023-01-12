TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Tops $0.0214 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 11th. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $210.13 million and approximately $8.56 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 4.1% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.94 or 0.00087453 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00065163 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000359 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00009938 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001151 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00024144 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000902 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004131 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000231 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,803,838,269 coins and its circulating supply is 9,802,736,406 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
