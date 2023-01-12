Terra Classic (LUNC) One Day Trading Volume Hits $117.53 Million

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $117.53 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Terra (LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00008601 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00026042 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000310 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004764 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002283 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000940 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007352 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000052 BTC.
Terra Classic Profile
LUNC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,871,750,407,361 coins and its circulating supply is 6,007,030,661,965 coins. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.