Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Tenax Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $2.34 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.
Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Tenax Therapeutics
About Tenax Therapeutics
Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tenax Therapeutics (TENX)
- Why Hershey Is a Sweet Recession Stock
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.