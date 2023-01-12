Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $2.34 on Friday. Tenax Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $17.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average is $0.27.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). As a group, analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics will post -8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Rating ) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,965,885 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,836 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 7.80% of Tenax Therapeutics worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.08% of the company’s stock.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. It develops TNX-103 and TNX-102 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

