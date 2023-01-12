Temenos AG to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:TMNSF)

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMNSF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Temenos in a research report issued on Sunday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Brennan expects that the company will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Temenos’ current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Temenos’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.83 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Get Temenos alerts:

Temenos Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TMNSF opened at $59.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.14. Temenos has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $123.94.

Temenos Company Profile

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. The company provides Temenos Transact, a banking solution that offers banking software, and data and analytics; and Temenos Payments, a payment solution that gives banks real-time control, customer service experience, and cost efficiencies and risk management solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.