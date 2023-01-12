Telcoin (TEL) Price Reaches $0.0020 on Top Exchanges

Telcoin (TEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Telcoin token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Telcoin has a market capitalization of $111.20 million and $822,109.49 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Telcoin has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Telcoin Token Profile

Telcoin was first traded on December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. The official message board for Telcoin is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Telcoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is the native medium of exchange, reserve asset and protocol token of the Telcoin user-owned, decentralized financial platform. TEL enables end users to seamlessly access and power a global suite of user owned, decentralized financial products. TEL incentives coordinate market participants, such as telecoms and active users, to provide specific value added services to end users of the platform, aligning the incentives of the Telcoin ecosystem towards providing every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products.The Telcoin Platform Telcoin is a user-owned, decentralized financial platform powered by active Telcoin users, Mobile Network Operators, and Mobile Financial Service Providers. By aligning telecoms around a user-owned, decentralized financial platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with access to fast and affordable, user-owned financial products far superior to traditional banking services.”

