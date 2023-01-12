Swipe Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $114.37 Million (SXP)

Swipe (SXP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Swipe has a market cap of $114.37 million and $9.46 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Swipe has traded up 13.2% against the dollar. One Swipe coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001328 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Swipe

Swipe’s launch date was August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 551,159,343 coins and its circulating supply is 479,937,576 coins. Swipe’s official website is solar.org. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org.

Buying and Selling Swipe

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swipe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

