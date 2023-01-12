SVB Leerink Comments on Editas Medicine, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Editas Medicine in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will earn ($3.11) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($3.52). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.21) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.59) EPS.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 784.32% and a negative return on equity of 41.33%.

Editas Medicine Stock Performance

EDIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.86.

Shares of EDIT opened at $8.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.24 million, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.90. Editas Medicine has a 52 week low of $7.70 and a 52 week high of $26.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Editas Medicine

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after buying an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,469,000 after buying an additional 258,565 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,792,000 after buying an additional 202,642 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 103.1% in the third quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,656,000 after buying an additional 649,370 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 10.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,176,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

Featured Stories

