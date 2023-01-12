Surna (OTCMKTS:SRNA) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Shares of Surna Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNA – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $0.95. Approximately 37,476 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 711,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.
Surna Stock Down 2.6 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.13.
Surna Company Profile
Surna Inc designs, engineers, and sells environmental control and other technologies for controlled environment agriculture to state- and provincial-regulated cannabis cultivators in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its products and services include liquid-based process cooling systems and other climate control systems; air handling equipment and systems; a full-service engineering package for designing and engineering commercial scale thermodynamic systems for cannabis cultivation facilities; and automation and control devices, systems, and technologies used for environmental, lighting, and climate control.
