Strike (STRK) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $64.53 Million

Strike (STRK) traded down 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 12th. Strike has a total market cap of $40.04 million and $64.53 million worth of Strike was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Strike has traded 22.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Strike token can currently be purchased for about $11.36 or 0.00062371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Strike alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003286 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $80.98 or 0.00444992 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,719.73 or 0.31430680 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $189.77 or 0.01042817 BTC.

About Strike

Strike was first traded on March 29th, 2021. Strike’s total supply is 6,540,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,525,395 tokens. Strike’s official website is strike.org. The official message board for Strike is medium.com/strikefinance. Strike’s official Twitter account is @strikefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Strike Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Strike is an autonomous and decentralized money market that enables variable based rates for supplying digital asset collaterals to the protocol and from borrowing digital assets from the protocol with over-collateralized assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strike should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strike using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Strike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strike and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.