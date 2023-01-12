Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.1% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1,700.0% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 812.5% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 321.0% in the 3rd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.95. The company had a trading volume of 15,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,318. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.63. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $82.46.

