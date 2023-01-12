StockNews.com Upgrades RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on RCI Hospitality from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ RICK opened at $96.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.03 million, a P/E ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $46.49 and a twelve month high of $97.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. RCI Hospitality’s payout ratio is currently 4.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 112.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

