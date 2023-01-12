StockNews.com Upgrades Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) to Buy

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $214.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources Stock Performance

NYSE ARCH traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $135.47. 460,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,515. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. Arch Resources has a 12-month low of $86.50 and a 12-month high of $183.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.50 and a 200 day moving average of $142.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Insider Activity

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The energy company reported $8.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by ($0.46). Arch Resources had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 111.61%. The company had revenue of $863.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.73 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arch Resources will post 51.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of Arch Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $34,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,505,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Ziegler sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $25,840.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,696. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arch Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARCH. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arch Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 952 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,033 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,543 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 362 acres of coal land in Montana; 248 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,018 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.