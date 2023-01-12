StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Price Performance

NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.87. Professional Diversity Network has a 12 month low of $0.92 and a 12 month high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.50 million, a PE ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 18.92.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 121.26% and a negative net margin of 42.39%. The business had revenue of $2.12 million for the quarter.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

