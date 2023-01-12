StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Fluent from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of FLNT stock opened at $1.34 on Friday. Fluent has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $107.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.33.

Fluent ( NASDAQ:FLNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 1.83% and a negative net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $89.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. Research analysts predict that Fluent will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLNT. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 288.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,484,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 1,102,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fluent by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,738,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 228,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fluent during the 2nd quarter worth $263,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fluent by 383.3% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 164,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 130,492 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Fluent by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 194,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 75,500 shares during the period. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

