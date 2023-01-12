StockNews.com Downgrades Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) to Sell

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $89.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

WAL opened at $65.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $54.86 and a 1 year high of $124.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $663.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.13 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 37.86%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 16.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

