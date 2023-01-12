StockNews.com Begins Coverage on SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Trading Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ LEDS opened at $1.94 on Monday. SemiLEDs has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.16.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 73.52% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The business had revenue of $1.63 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

