Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 133,166 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 74% compared to the typical daily volume of 76,346 call options.

Tilray Stock Up 8.2 %

TLRY traded up $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $3.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,389,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,247,822. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.67. Tilray has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $9.08.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.08%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tilray will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TLRY. Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Haywood Securities dropped their price objective on Tilray to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.08.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,527,460.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tilray

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 461,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 167,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 80,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 10,304 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Tilray by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 429,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tilray by 163.7% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 51,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 31,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

