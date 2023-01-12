Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 11th (ABB, ADNT, AEO, ARCH, AVA, BBVA, BCS, BLD, CLF, CROX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 11th:
ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.
Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.
Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
