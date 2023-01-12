Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for January 11th (ABB, ADNT, AEO, ARCH, AVA, BBVA, BCS, BLD, CLF, CROX)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Wednesday, January 11th:

ABB (NYSE:ABB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Get ABB Ltd alerts:

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Avista (NYSE:AVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

inTEST (NYSE:INTT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

South Pacific Resources (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Receive News & Ratings for ABB Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABB Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.