Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Rating Lowered to Sector Perform Market Weight at National Bank Financial

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stella-Jones’ FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Stella-Jones from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$42.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$51.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$48.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$55.60.

Stella-Jones Price Performance

Stella-Jones stock opened at C$48.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$47.43 and its 200 day moving average is C$41.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.95. Stella-Jones has a 52-week low of C$30.54 and a 52-week high of C$50.93.

Stella-Jones Company Profile

Stella-Jones ( TSE:SJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.95 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$842.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$729.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stella-Jones will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

