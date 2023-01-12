Status (SNT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.97 Million

Status (SNT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Status has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Status has a total market capitalization of $86.18 million and $2.97 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012045 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00043612 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005483 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00018623 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00242180 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,516,776 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02113507 USD and is down -0.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $2,381,319.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

