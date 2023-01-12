Status Price Hits $0.0219 on Top Exchanges (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Status has a total market cap of $85.81 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Status has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000116 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011596 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00042033 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005307 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00018050 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.79 or 0.00237893 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,974,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,921,746,740 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Status Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,974,035 with 3,921,516,776.1478252 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02171568 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $3,068,944.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

