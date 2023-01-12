Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Shares Bought by Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 100.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Starwood Property Trust Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE STWD opened at $19.75 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.16.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.56%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starwood Property Trust

In other Starwood Property Trust news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 18,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $383,252.05. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.