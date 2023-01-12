Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Lowered to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

SPOT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $132.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $142.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.64.

Spotify Technology Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $91.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.29 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $240.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $78.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.42.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. Analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spotify Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,964,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,413,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,880 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,214,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,717,000 after purchasing an additional 707,653 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 3,035,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,790,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,990,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,821,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,532,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,778,000 after acquiring an additional 243,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

