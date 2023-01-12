Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Lowered to “Neutral” at Susquehanna

Susquehanna cut shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $40.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LUV. Barclays increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised Southwest Airlines from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.50.

NYSE LUV opened at $35.97 on Wednesday. Southwest Airlines has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $50.10. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 3.64%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 56.25%.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,046 shares in the company, valued at $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwest Airlines by 9.5% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the airline’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 4.0% during the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.9% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 14,890 shares of the airline’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 24.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the airline’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 21.4% during the second quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,687 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

