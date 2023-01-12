South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Stock Price Up 13.2%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF – Get Rating) rose 13.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.45 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 123,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 319% from the average daily volume of 29,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.38.

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

