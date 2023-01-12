Sourceless Tops One Day Volume of $0.87 (STR)

Sourceless (STR) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Sourceless has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One Sourceless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0080 or 0.00000045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sourceless has a total market cap of $167.99 million and approximately $0.87 worth of Sourceless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sourceless alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012198 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035626 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00044052 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005572 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00018673 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $43.69 or 0.00243489 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Sourceless Profile

Sourceless is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Sourceless’ total supply is 63,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Sourceless is sourceless.io. The Reddit community for Sourceless is https://reddit.com/r/sourcelessblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sourceless’ official Twitter account is @sourcelessb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Sourceless is sourcelessblockchain.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Sourceless

According to CryptoCompare, “Sourceless (STR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sourceless has a current supply of 63,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Sourceless is 0.00755475 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $0.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sourceless.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sourceless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sourceless should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sourceless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sourceless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sourceless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.