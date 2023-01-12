Solid State (LON:SOLI) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Solid State plc (LON:SOLI – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,350 ($16.45) and last traded at GBX 1,355 ($16.51). Approximately 3,473 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 7,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,370 ($16.69).

Solid State Stock Down 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,326.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,178.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.90. The company has a market capitalization of £143.85 million and a PE ratio of 2,771.74.

Get Solid State alerts:

Solid State Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 26th will be issued a GBX 6.50 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 26th. Solid State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Solid State

Solid State Company Profile

In other Solid State news, insider Nigel Rogers sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,419 ($17.29), for a total transaction of £27,684.69 ($33,728.91). In related news, insider Gary Marsh purchased 1,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,401 ($17.07) per share, for a total transaction of £20,244.45 ($24,664.29). Also, insider Nigel Rogers sold 1,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,419 ($17.29), for a total value of £27,684.69 ($33,728.91).

(Get Rating)

Solid State plc designs and manufactures electronic equipment and supplies the value added electronic components and materials in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It operates through Components and Systems divisions. The Components division supplies designed-in products and solutions at the component and sub assembly level to the original equipment manufacturers and the contract electronics manufacturing communities for use in 5G and the Internet of Things, embedded processing, control, wireless and wired communications, electromechanical, power management, optical emitters, sensors, displays, and LED lighting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid State Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid State and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.