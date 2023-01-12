Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $20.99 Per Share

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Signature Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $20.99 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $21.40. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Signature Bank’s current full-year earnings is $21.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Signature Bank’s Q4 2022 earnings at $4.84 EPS.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SBNY. Stephens lowered their target price on Signature Bank to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $250.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Signature Bank from $216.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.79.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $117.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.65. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $106.81 and a 1 year high of $374.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.78.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.15. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 41.55%. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Signature Bank in the second quarter worth $9,616,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 39.6% during the second quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 17.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after buying an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 16.8% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 50.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 430,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,840,000 after buying an additional 144,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.