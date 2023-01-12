Siacoin Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $134.25 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,938.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000436 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00467917 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00019552 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00938094 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00114240 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001611 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00613739 BTC.
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005583 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00227847 BTC.
About Siacoin
Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,042,602,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Siacoin Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
