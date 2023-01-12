Siacoin Price Hits $0.0025 on Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Siacoin has a total market capitalization of $134.25 million and approximately $3.89 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Siacoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17,938.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000436 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.95 or 0.00467917 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00019552 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $168.31 or 0.00938094 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00114240 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001611 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $110.12 or 0.00613739 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00227847 BTC.

About Siacoin

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 53,042,602,991 coins. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is an actively developed decentralized storage platform. Users all over the world contribute disk storage from their computers to form a decentralized network.Anybody with siacoins can rent storage from hosts on Sia. This is accomplish via “smart” storage contracts stored on the Sia blockchain. The smart contract provides a payment to the host only after the host has kept the file for a given amount of time. If the host loses the file, the host does not get paid.The distrubuted nature of the Sia network enables many optimizations in latency, throughput, reliability, and security. The decentralized nature of the Sia network enables anyone with storage to get paid, lowering the barrier to entry and reducing the overall price of cloud storage.The Sia cryptocurrency is live! You can rent storage using siacoins and hosts providing storage to the network receive compensation in the form of siacoins. The storage platform itself is still in beta, and only uploads that are 500mb or less in size are supported by the wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

