Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Upgraded at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $67.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00.

FOUR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Shift4 Payments from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $69.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Shift4 Payments from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.93.

Shares of FOUR stock opened at $59.94 on Monday. Shift4 Payments has a fifty-two week low of $29.39 and a fifty-two week high of $66.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.33. The company has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 136.23 and a beta of 1.18.

Shift4 Payments ( NYSE:FOUR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $196.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.35 million. Equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,404,000. Franchise Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 125.2% in the third quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 365,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,302,000 after buying an additional 203,163 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Shift4 Payments by 16.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,330,000 after buying an additional 20,202 shares during the period. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

