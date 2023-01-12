Second Street Capital (OTCMKTS:CTON) Trading Down 24.8%

Shares of Second Street Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTON – Get Rating) were down 24.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.75 and last traded at $0.75. Approximately 2,056 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 2,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.00.

Second Street Capital Stock Down 24.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.69.

Second Street Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Second Street Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It provides asset based lending to small and medium sized businesses, export trading companies, and small and medium sized homebuilders, developers, and investors. The company offers revenue participation asset based and mortgage loans, as well as preferred equity investments and senior secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Second Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.